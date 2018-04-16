Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester and Ellesmere Port are set to see the hottest day of the year so far this week, as a mid-April heatwave hits the UK.

Temperatures are forecast to reach almost 20C in Chester as a plume of steamy air from Africa and the continent engulfs the nation.

There will be some heavy outbreaks of wind and rain tonight and tomorrow but as Tuesday goes on, the weather will turn drier and brighter, with lots of sunny spells on Wednesday.

Thursday will be the hottest day, with local temperatures of around 19C.

The highest ever temperature recorded for April is 28.1C (82.6F) set in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, in 1893.