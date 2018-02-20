Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Soldiers of Chester-based 2nd Battalion, The Mercian Regiment paraded through the city of Chester for the final time before they relocate to Cyprus later this year.

The parade on Saturday (February 17) was an opportunity for Chester to say farewell to the Battalion, which has been based at The Dale Barracks since 2014.

During the past 12 months the Battalion has deployed personnel on a number of overseas operations. These include the United Nations peacekeeping mission to South Sudan, protection duties in The Falkland Islands, and Iraq where soldiers delivered training to thousands of Iraqi and Kurdish personnel, improving their ability to defeat Da’esh.

Commanding officer of 2 Mercian Lieutenant Colonel Ben Wilde said: “During the latter half of 2017 the Battalion deployed on three operational tours in very different environments. Our focus now is on the impending move to Cyprus in the summer and preparing to undertake an operational role in the Mediterranean.”

It is expected that from late 2018 The Dale Barracks will become home to the 1st Battalion The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment, which is currently based in Cyprus.