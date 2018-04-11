Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A band of Chester brothers will battle it out in a singing competition on national TV later this week.

University of Chester students Jordan, Dan and Josh Hollinrake from Broughton, who regularly play gigs around Chester and North Wales as their band The Jarvis Brothers, have made it to the final of Good Morning Britain’s Sing It To Win It competition which sees the winning act record a song for the 100th NOW That’s What I Call Music! album at Abbey Road Studios, as well as receive £5,000.

The competition will be judged by Girls Aloud’s Kimberley Walsh, Kate Garraway and Marc Fox from the band Haircut 100 and marks 35 years since the Now! albums were launched.

The brothers, who have a successful Youtube channel with almost 700 subscribers, have already impressed the judges during their London audition and learned they would be battling it out against two other acts in the final during a gig at Alexander’s in Chester when Reggie ‘n’ Bollie from The X Factor interrupted their set with an ITV film crew in tow to give them the good news.

Proud dad John Hollinrake told The Chronicle: “The boys heard about the Sing It To Win It competition on Good Morning Britain and decided to send an application in.

“They have a full repertoire of songs to perform, and cover classics from Simon and Garfunkel and The Eagles to amazing falsetto songs by the Bee Gees which always gets the crowds going. They also write their own material and are in the process of producing their first EP.

“They are extremely delighted to have made it to the final, and can’t wait to see where this experience takes them.”

You can watch The Jarvis Brothers battle it out on Good Morning Britain tomorrow morning (Thursday, April 12).