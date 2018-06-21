Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who is known to Cestrians as the city's 'balloon man' has appeared in court on theft charges.

Police arrested 52-year-old Benjamin Lumsden on Eastgate Street at 2pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 20) in relation to a stolen bike.

Lumsden, of Stratford Gardens, Blacon, was later charged with theft of a pedal cycle and remanded in police custody before appearing at West Cheshire Magistrates Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to the charge against him.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order and ordered to pay court costs.

Lumsden has been a familiar sight on the streets of Chester for years, selling balloons to passers-by while dressed as a clown.