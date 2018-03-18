Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester diagnostic service has won a prestigious accolade at the National Autistic Society’s Autism Professionals Awards – in recognition of the difference they’re making for local people on the autism spectrum.

Axia ASD Ltd was awarded the Award for Outstanding Health Services at a special ceremony in Harrogate earlier this month.

The annual event, supported by headline sponsor Axcis Education Recruitment, was hosted by Jane Asher and Kate Fox and was part of a two-day conference for autism professionals.

Jane is president of the National Autistic Society and Kate is an award-winning stand-up poet.

They handed out 15 awards to individuals and teams involved in education, health, social care, employment, community projects and volunteering.

The winners were chosen by an independent panel of 10 autism experts who judged each nomination on their innovation, creativity, impact and sustainability.

Axia ASD Ltd is a Chester-based diagnostic service for children and adults.

It was founded and directed by Dr Linda Buchan, a consultant clinical psychologist with 40 years’ experience working in autism and neurodiversity.

An autism diagnosis can be life changing. It can explain years of feeling different and help unlock crucial advice and support.

Axia has a vastly experienced multidisciplinary team of diagnosticians covering clinical psychology, speech and language therapy, systemic family therapy, mental health nursing, as well as trainers and researchers in the field of autism.

Following diagnosis, autistic people and families can access support sessions to make sense of their diagnosis and future hopes.

Psychological and psychotherapeutic therapy is also available and there is a monthly post-diagnostic support group for adults too.

Dr Linda Buchan at Axia ASD Ltd, said: “As it was obvious to anyone who was at the awards ceremony, I was deeply moved and very proud of my team to have achieved such a high accolade.

“I was particularly delighted to hear the comments made when the award was presented that we put autistic people at the forefront of everything we do.

“I am delighted this has been recognised.”

Director of the National Autistic Society’s Centre for Autism Carol Povey said: “Huge congratulations to the team at Axia ASD Ltd.

“They should be very proud for standing out among so many high quality nominations and impressing the judges with their vital diagnostic service.

“Support and services in the UK are still far too patchy.

“We hope that sharing the stories of our winners and finalists, including Axia ASD Ltd’s, we will inspire other people and organisations - and give them some ideas about how they can make a real difference.”

For more information about the winners and the awards, visit: www.autismprofessionalsawards.org.uk .