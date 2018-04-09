Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester artist Liz Taylor is on a mission to tour original art throughout the county.

With this in mind, she decided to launch Little Birdhouse Art Markets in September last year.

She said: “The markets are a perfect platform for local artists to exhibit and sell their work.

“There is a glut of local talent to be explored and enjoyed and it is vitally important to bring original art into our rural communities, make contacts with fellow artists, to connect with local networks and potential customers.”

Taking on the new role of artist in residence at Chester Art Centre, on Northgate Street, Liz knows the pitfalls of working in isolation, and how important it is for artists to meet on a regular basis.

Most recently, Little Birdhouse visited Tarporley and welcomed Antoinette Sandbach, Conservative MP for Eddisbury, to the event.

“It was thrilling to see her walking through the door and to know that she is supporting professional artists in Cheshire. She stayed at the market for a long time and enjoyed talking to each artist and even buying a lovely piece of work for her home,” said Liz.

“It was a wonderful show of work,” said Antoinette. “I obviously couldn’t resist buying a lovely piece to take home, I am delighted and know the perfect place for it.”

The next Little Birdhouse Art Market will take place inside Audlem Public Hall, Stafford Street, on Saturday, April 21. Doors open at 10am. Free entry and cake available. More details from Liz Taylor on littlebirdhousearts@outlook.com.