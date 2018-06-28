Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A trio of new art galleries has popped up in Chester city centre.

The project has seen Chester Art Centre in Northgate Street teaming up with nearby landlords Chester Cathedral and JBX Properties. JBX was represented by commercial property agents Kenneymoore.

The result is three new pop-up galleries launched by the art centre near to its own home on Northgate Street ‘dramatically increasing the art it can display in the centre of Chester’.

Pointing out the street was earmarked in the 2012 City Plan as Chester’s arts quarter, Chester Arts Centre hopes that by taking these steps it can play a part in the city centre ‘forging a new, vibrant and stimulating future that can attract visitors as traditional retail struggles to retain its attraction’.

The project breathes new life into vacant premises by using buildings already available for which new roles need to be found.

Other cities have been able to use the arts to promote their local economy, the arts centre suggests, while the urgency of identifying the new approach has been highlighted by the challenges the proposed Northgate Development now faces.

The centre itself is currently hosting a world class exhibition of lithographs and etchings by the Russian artist Marc Chagall (1887–1985) who is said to have ‘a deserved reputation as one of the 20th century’s best-loved artists’.

The gallery says the show offers the opportunity to buy original art at reasonable prices ‘from a major and well respected artist’.

Anastasia Tilston at the centre said: “We at Chester Art Centre welcome discussions with anyone wishing to share our vision for a more connected and cultural city in whatever capacity.”

The centre is within a minute’s walk of Chester’s new Storyhouse theatre.