Artists and designers of the future are showing off their work in Chester city centre.

The free exhibition, in the Forum Shopping Centre, Northgate Street, features work by students at the University of Chester.

Staff and students in the university’s art and design department, based at the Kingsway campus, have been considering different ways to exhibit art work in the community.

This is said to give the students, who are all in their second year, the chance to exhibit in ‘real world’ surroundings giving them valuable experience.

The show can be seen between 11am and 3pm until Wednesday, April 11.

(Image: UGC TCH)

It features work by students on degree programmes including graphic design, photography, product design, fine art, fashion design, fashion marketing and communication and interior design.

It follows the success of an exhibition produced by two postgraduate students from the university last year as a result of which the shopping centre was again approached about displaying creative work in the heart of the city centre.

Technical demonstrators Chris Millward and Tom Hignett set up a pop-up gallery to show their work during their master’s by research studies in art and media. This proved so popular it was decided to try the approach again.

The ‘varied’ work on display includes moving images, illustration and graphic communications, sculpture, painting, drawing, photography, installation work, manipulated wooden furniture, garments and visual merchandising.

(Image: UGC TCH)

Bernadine Murray, head of the department of art and design at the university, said: “The team at the Forum Shopping Centre have been extremely supportive of our desire to show student work to a wider audience and we’re very thankful that they have allowed us to use their space.

“I encourage everyone to come down and look at the work of our students. We are very proud of them and what they have achieved.”

Shopping centre manager Lawrence Allen said he was ‘delighted’ to have been able once again to help the department and its students display their work.

He added: “The very varied items people will see in this exhibition are amazing in every respect so, with free admission, it’s well worth a visit.”