A group of community-minded apprentices in Chester have been putting their maintenance skills to good use to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week (NAW).

The apprentices, employed by Sanctuary Group, got stuck in and carried out some handiwork at Lache allotments, tending to the grounds, working in the greenhouse and reorganising a shed that will now be available for use by plot holders at the site.

As well as enabling members of the community to grow their own food, the allotments are also used by local primary schools to promote ‘field to fork’, as well as teaching pupils where food comes from.

Sophie Davies, a housing apprentice, said: “It was great to meet the other apprentices, to learn new skills and to work together as a team.”

Sanctuary’s youth engagement officer Libbie Stock added: “National Apprenticeship Week is a fantastic opportunity for our apprentices to learn new skills but also to give back to their local community.

“We were delighted to be able to offer this experience to our apprentices and that they were so eager to roll up their sleeves and get involved.”

The work at the allotment was carried out with guidance from grounds maintenance staff at Avenue Services, a joint venture between Sanctuary Group and Cheshire West and Chester Council, based in Blacon.

This activity was one of a number organised by Sanctuary Group to mark NAW – an annual event, organised by the National Apprenticeship Service, which celebrates the talents and skills of apprentices and the value of apprenticeship programmes.

Sanctuary’s award-winning national apprenticeship programme has been running for 10 years, supporting over 1,600 young people into work during that time, both directly within Sanctuary and through development partners.

The programme provides apprentices with a meaningful career path, on-the- job training, support in achieving nationally recognised qualifications and the opportunity to earn while they learn.

For more information visit sanctuary-group.co.uk/careers/apprenticeships.