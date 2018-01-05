Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andrew Brady was booted off the last series of The Apprentice in a shock triple sacking – but the hardy aerospace project manager is having another stab at TV stardom.

The 27-year-old, who lives in Vicars Cross, has already dusted himself off from his failed bid to become Lord Sugar's next business partner, and now he's about to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Andrew will be part of an eight-strong line-up of male stars who'll join the eight female celebs who have already taken up residence in Channel 5's camera-covered house tonight (Friday, January 5).

And, along with Love Island's Jonny Mitchell, he's already been tipped as this series' eye-candy.

Andrew is originally from Derbyshire but moved to Chester after falling for the city when he did a work placement at Airbus.

He was fired in a boardroom massacre following the eighth task after his 'laddish behaviour' failed to impress Lord Sugar, who told him: “Andrew, you come across to me as immature, the swearing – I don’t like that at all – I did warn you about it.

"You want my honest opinion? I think you’re here may be four or five years too early. I don’t think you’re ready yet so Andrew, you’re fired.”

The CBB 2018 line-up also includes former Liverpool player John Barnes, ex-Tory MP Ann Widdecombe and Borris Johnson's younger sister Rachel.