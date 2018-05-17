Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester adventurer and record breaker Alex Staniforth is gearing up to climb Ben Nevis.

Alex has the highest mountain in the British Isles in his sights at 1,345m (4,411ft) with four other colleagues from the Westgrove Group cleaning and security firm based in Warrington.

The climb is taking place in conjunction with PHASE Worldwide, a charity working in Nepal to provide the skills and services families need to break the cycle of poverty in extremely isolated Himalayan mountain villages.

Alex, Westgrove’s brand ambassador, will be leading the team which also includes Westgrove’s chairman Steve Fives, Jenny Fives, Tony Page, the company’s head of health, safety and compliance and brand and development director Laurie Barton Wright.

The trip will take place on Saturday, May 19, and follows on from two successful previous ‘Walk for Nepal’ events up Snowdon and Scafell Pike in 2016 and 2017.

Alex is also an ambassador for PHASE Worldwide. He has written a book about his near-death experience of tackling Mount Everest and is working on a new book on his recent Climb The UK challenge.

He said: “Walking Ben Nevis is a great experience but it is one that I’ve normally rushed due to being in the middle of another challenge.

“It will be extra special to share the roof of the UK with a group of friends and colleagues from Westgrove. We’re setting out to raise lots of money for disadvantaged people in Nepal which is a cause that is very close to my heart.”

Mr Fives said: “Jenny and I have climbed both Scafell and Snowdon so are looking forward to completing the set with Alex. He is an inspiring role model.”

Tony Page added: “We are all really looking forward to this challenge and raising money for a very deserving cause.”

The sponsorship money raised will be used by the charity to continue their humanitarian projects in Nepal with the previous walks raising over £27,000. The climb up Ben Nevis will complete the Three Peaks trio.

To get involved with the walk up Ben Nevis visit phaseworldwide.org/events/walk-nepal-2018-ben-nevis.