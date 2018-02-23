Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester actor is all set to tread the boards in a London theatre production.

Josh Horrocks will star in Philip Ridley’s Moonfleece at The Pleasance Theatre next month.

The highly anticipated revival is an intense, thrilling, and humorous exploration of modern Britain. Josh will be playing Tommy, a young member of an alternative, right-wing political party.

The story follows Tommy along with his friends Curtis and Gavin as they try to find out why the ghost of Curtis’ brother is haunting them.

Josh attended Christleton High School before going to London to train at the prestigious Arts Educational Schools London where notable alumni include Julie Andrews, Darcy Bussell, and the Strallen Sisters.

Josh owes much of his acting talent and love of theatre to Chester’s own Tip Top Productions who he performed with throughout his childhood.

The Pleasance Theatre is famous as a leading venue at the largest arts festival, The Edinburgh Fringe, and for producing innovative and socially pertinent Theatre in London.

Josh said: “I’m incredibly excited to be undertaking the role of Tommy. It’s such a challenging role, and I can’t wait to work on such an important and relevant play.”