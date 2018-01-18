Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rumours are rife that Hoole actor Ian Puleston-Davies could reprise his role on Coronation Street.

The 59-year-old, who played Owen Armstrong on the cobbles for five years before he quit in 2015, has been spotted partying with the Coronation Street cast at the 30th birthday celebrations of Jack P Shepherd (David Platt), sparking rumours he could be returning to the soap.

It's three years since the Weatherfield builder left the street to go and work with a friend in Scotland after splitting from troubled girlfriend Anna Windass - who is now in prison after being framed for murder by killing conman, Pat Phelan.

Since leaving the ITV soap, Puleston-Davies has starred in some top dramas including Beowulf, Marcella and Tin Star, reports The Daily Post.

During his stint on the cobbles, Ian was involved in some of Corrie’s most dramatic storylines - many including arch enemy Pat Phelan.

(Image: ITV)

The actor also gave the nation a rare and candid insight into his obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).

Taking a journey back to his hometown of Flint, he returned to his former school Ysgol Gwynedd for the first time where he looks at a picture of himself that he now describes as ‘OCD captured in time’.

And in 2014, he spoke of the difficulties of being on the set of Coronation Street with OCD.

He said: “If I have a scene in the Rovers Return, I worry that I’m going to cut my lip or chip my teeth on the glass, so before we rehearse I have a little ritual where I check the glass with my finger to make sure it’s not chipped.

“Then wipe it to ensure it’s clean and check the contents to make sure there are no foreign bodies in it, then practise taking a sip and swallowing.

“If I waited until we began filming, my OCD – that voice in my head – would say ‘it’s stained’ or ‘you’ve just chipped your teeth’.”