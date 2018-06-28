Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester based accountants are counting the success of their annual golf day.

Ellis & Co Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers held its sixth annual golf day to raise funds for not for profit organisation My Name is NOT Cancer (MNINC).

The event, held at Sutton Hall Golf Club in Sutton Weaver, attracted representatives from an array of companies from across the North West and North Wales.

Teams of three and four battled it out across the 18 hole, 6618 yard, 72 par golf course.

The overall winners, who each walked away with a bottle of champagne, were Mike Forster (CA Design & Print), Ian Adams (Bathgate Business Finance), Mike Honeybourne (Honeybourne Surveying Limited) and David Thomkinson (NatWest).

The second placed team, who each won a golf accessory, were Bob Hyatt (Hyatt Consulting Limited), Stuart Bowker (Lock Stock Self Storage Ltd) and Stephen Lloyd (Vision Consulting).

And in third place, winning a bottle of wine each, were Tim McMahon (formerly of NatWest Chester), David Savage (Mako Creative), Judith Faulkner (Sutton Hall Golf Club) and Max Faulkner (Sutton Hall Golf Club).

The prize for the longest drive went to Mike Forster and nearest the pin to Ian Adams.

Ellis & Co hosted a raffle at the end of the tournament which raised £130.

Proceeds will go towards MNINC’s ongoing campaign to make its MNINC publication available to everyone affected by cancer.

The leaflet, designed to encourage young people not to lose their sense of self to the disease, was written and inspired by Megan Fletcher who was 20 when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma while studying human biosciences at Plymouth University.

“I am delighted and very grateful to Robert and the Ellis & Co team for once again choosing to nominate My Name Is NOT Cancer for charitable support,” said Megan’s mum Fiona Fletcher, who has continued to spread her daughter’s message as the CEO of MNINC.

The golf day was followed by a dinner and a short presentation by Robert Ellis, director at Ellis & Co.

“Thank you to everyone who came and supported this event – helping us to raise funds for a very worthy cause,” said Robert.

“Not only does this golf day enable people to escape the office for a few hours but offers a fantastic platform for businesses to network with each other and gain new contacts.”