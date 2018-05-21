Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Excited school children turned St Martin’s Academy red, white and blue when they staged a right royal celebration to mark the wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle.

Children and staff rolled out the bunting and waved union jacks as they enjoyed a traditional street party at the Chester primary.

They dressed in fine frocks and smart suits and donned life-like masks of the happy couple to get a flavour of the celebrations surrounding the Royal Wedding.

Headteacher Wenda Smith said: “The children absolutely loved getting involved with the preparations for our very own big day, and they were really excited to be little princes and princesses to mark the occasion.

“Events like these are a great way for children to learn, have new experiences and, most importantly, to make fantastic memories.”

She added: “We’re very lucky to have dedicated staff who are always willing to go the extra mile to make these events possible.”

St Martin’s is part of North West Academies Trust (NWAT) which oversees a number of schools in Cheshire and Shropshire.

All the NWAT schools pride themselves on finding new and innovative ways for pupils to learn, often away from the classroom.

Steve Docking, CEO of NWAT, said: “These events are a real team effort and are a great way for the whole school to come together to mark a special occasion.

“We pride ourselves on making learning fun and the approach is securing high attainment and levels of progress throughout our schools.”