The Wine School of Cheshire will host its second wine tasting event to raise much-needed funds and awareness for its preferred charity, Chester Aid To the Homeless (CATH).

CATH operate the only day centre in the city for the homeless and rely entirely on donations to continue their outstanding work.

Chester’s Grosvenor Museum will be specially open for the event on Wednesday, June 6, from 6pm to 8pm.

At the fundraising event visitors will be able to attend a special private view of the Monumental Rage exhibition by Chester educated artist and sculptor, Michael Sandle, and enjoy a selection of wines and canapés from the Wine School of Cheshire and listen to a variety of local musicians perform in the gallery spaces.

All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the work of Chester Aid To the Homeless and in particular the upkeep of the organisation’s Grosvenor Road base which is directly opposite the museum.

Richard Smith, founder of The Wine School of Cheshire, said: “I am thrilled to be working with the Grosvenor Museum to be hosting this fantastic event for CATH and supporting the work of this wonderful charity.

“Our last event for CATH at Christmas was a great success and we are hoping to raise even more this time.

“There really shouldn’t be any homelessness in our country today yet there are so many causes which we don’t consider.

“CATH is an amazing organisation with some wonderful people giving their time to provide shelter and support for the sadly growing homeless community in our city.”

The Wine School of Cheshire features affordable wines which are available from local retailers.

They do not sell wine therefore allowing guests to come along without the worry of any sales pressure at the end of an event.

The wine school’s principal Chester venues are Restaurant 1539 at Chester Racecourse and The Chester Grosvenor hotel.

Tickets can be purchased via The Wine School of Cheshire’s website at www.cheshire.wine .