Former Chief Constable of Cheshire and Greater Manchester Sir Peter Fahy says knife crime and the increased murder rate in the capital won’t be solved by police but by communities.

Sir Peter was among VIP guest speakers to address the Aiming High event at Chester Riverside Innovation Centre where former Tory government minister Priti Patel MP also spoke.

London-born Sir Peter, who retired as Chief Constable of Greater Manchester in 2015, said: “When you look at the current debate about the knife crime problems and the murder problem in London that will not be solved by policing, that will not be solved by arresting people or stop and search.

“It will only be solved by local people – church groups, community groups, youth groups, sports groups, families, whatever – working together to look out for the young people who need help and support to produce the intelligence and information and to get the bad guys arrested.”

Sir Peter, who was Chief Constable of Cheshire between 2002 and 2008, spoke at the Aiming High meeting organised by the Cheshire Asian and Minority Communities Council.

The event aimed to honour the work of Tanzanian-born Cllr Razia Daniels, Lord Mayor of Chester, and encourage other people from ethnic minority backgrounds to enter politics and public service.

Sir Peter said he was no stranger to the issues facing families originating from a foreign land. To laughter, he explained that he was the son of Irish immigrants whose dad – ‘a typical Irish navvy’– wanted him to become an accountant. But he ended up as a Chief Constable and was proud to have been knighted by the Queen.

Expanding on his views about community, Sir Peter, who works with Stockport-based charity Retrak, which aims to transform the lives of highly vulnerable children around the world, continued: “The word community is very often overused but it’s an absolutely crucial word because essentially as human beings we are group animals, we like to be in tribes, in clans and families and whatever, so community is something really intrinsic to our nature as human beings.

“Certainly in my experience, 13 years as a Chief Constable, what I always saw was it was local people who produced the best solutions to local problems .

“Because with great respect to police officers, social workers, teachers; at 5pm or whatever time they go home, it is local people who live in the area, they know the area, they have a real investment in the area and therefore volunteering is very important.

“But actually something even deeper than that, it’s actually about pushing power down and encouraging people to be active citizens and to be involved in politics as with the wonderful example of the Lord Mayor here.”