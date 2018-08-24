Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A taxi driver who sexually assaulted two women has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Felix Chan, aged 35, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault in Cheshire and one count of sexual assault in Merseyside.

In the early hours of Sunday, February 11 one of his victims entered a Chan’s taxi on Seel Street in Liverpool in order to be taken home to Warrington.

After she got in the taxi and Chan began travelling towards Warrington, he sexually assaulted her while she was asleep. This woke her up but the terrified victim pretended to be asleep and had to endure the frightening ordeal.

It was only when Chan arrived at the victim’s address that he stopped and began shaking her in order to wake her up. When she got out of the car he then drove away.

Detective Constable David Schofield, of Warrington CID, said: “This was an extremely terrifying and distressing ordeal for the victim and I cannot begin to imagine how scared she must have been.

“Chan is a dangerous predator who left the woman frozen in fear as he continued to sexually abuse her throughout the journey. Chan was working as a taxi driver at the time and clearly abused his position of trust to commit this offence.

“The victim has shown such courage and bravery at being able to relive her ordeal to officers in order to help put Chan behind bars and prevent him from harming other women.”

Detective Constable Sarah Hewson, from Merseyside Police, said: “This was a despicable sexual assault on two young women.

“The victims in this case have shown great strength and courage throughout the investigation in to what must have been a horrendous ordeal. I hope their bravery will encourage other victims to come forward in the future. Merseyside Police will provide every help and support to all victims of this type of crime.

“I would like to take this opportunity to reassure anyone who has suffered a sexual offence that if you can find the courage to come forward and speak to us, we will deal with you sensitively and make sure that reports are properly and thoroughly investigated.

“I hope today’s sentencing helps these women to move on with their lives.

“People can call officers in the force’s specialist Protecting Vulnerable People unit on 0151 777 1382. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

Chan was also put on the sex offenders register for life and received a sexual harm prevention order.