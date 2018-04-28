Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For the month of June, Cheshire Wildlife Trust is inspiring people to take the time to celebrate nature each day, through the national 30 Days Wild campaign.

Research carried out over recent years of the campaign has proved that noticing natural beauty makes people happier and want to care for it.

“Signing up to the challenge is now open,” said Charlotte Harris, chief executive officer at Cheshire Wildlife Trust.

“We’d love everyone in our region to give this a go.

“The challenges can be as simple or as complicated as someone wants to get – from appreciating a flower they pass on the way to work, or eating lunch outside and listening to bird song, through to learning how to identify wildflowers or insects.

“No matter how small the action, it all counts!”

Once people sign-up they will be sent a free pack containing a booklet of inspirational ideas for Random Acts of Wildness, wildflower seeded paper to sow, a wall chart to record their activities and wild stickers.

There are special packs for schools with outdoor lesson plans and giant Random Acts of Wildness cards and businesses can join in too, with tailored packs to download which will bring the ‘wild’ to the work place.

(Image: Matthew Roberts)

Academics at the University of Derby who have monitored the challenge since it began in 2015 have discovered that spending time in nature makes us feel good.

30 Days Wild encourages people to notice nature on their doorsteps every single day and gives them a multitude of exciting and fun ways of doing it.

Dr Miles Richardson, director of psychology at the University of Derby, said: “Over the past three years we’ve repeatedly found that taking part in 30 Days Wild improves health and happiness.

“We respond to beauty - it restores us and balances our emotions.

“This, in turn, encourages people to do more to help wildlife and take action for nature.”

The latest set of results from the study of 30 Days Wild also confirms that the benefits of the challenge last well after the month has ended.

There are indications that the beneficial impact of taking part could last an entire year.

This year’s theme is all about helping wildlife in neighbourhoods and the pack has inspiring ideas for sharing the challenge locally including creating hedgehog holes in fences, putting up bird and bat boxes and carrying out litter picks.

As part of the campaign, Cheshire Wildlife Trust will be hosting a fun day out at Marbury Country Park on Sunday, June 17, where people can take part in a variety of wildlife-themed activities.

The trust will also be celebrating the campaign on their social media - encouraging everyone to share their activities and what they love about wildlife.

People can join the challenge by signing up at www.cheshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/30days .