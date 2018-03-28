Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

DIY villagers in Cheshire West are hooking themselves up to what is said to be the world’s fastest rural broadband network.

Their dig for high speed communications has earned them praise from Ellesmere Port and Neston MP Justin Madders (Lab).

Mr Madders has congratulated residents in Puddington, Burton, Capenhurst, Shotwick, Ness, Two Mills, Woodbank and Ledsham for taking matters into their own hands to deliver superfast broadband to their homes.

Frustrated over a lack of access to fibre optic internet connections, a small group of volunteers in the area set about developing their own network to meet their needs.

They enlisted the help of experienced rural broadband provider Broadband for the Rural North (B4RN) and within weeks had ‘a whole army of local residents’ willing to offer their support.

The project, called B4RN Cheshire, extends across an area of 12sq miles with individual householders hooked up to 1,000Mbps fibre to the home connections.

Mr Madders said: “This really is a wonderful example of a community coming together. Much of the trench-digging and the laying of cables will be delivered by local landowners and farmers, assisted by volunteers, making it a fun, community-spirited project.

“I had a very useful meeting with representatives from B4RN and Gordale Garden and Home Centre at which I learnt more detail of this excellent initiative.”

He added: “I have nothing but praise for all who developed the project and everyone who will take part in making the dream a reality.”