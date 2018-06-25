Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Home comfort is being offered to people leaving hospital thanks to the borough council.

Cheshire West and Chester’s reablement team says it is helping people return to their normal way of life either following a stay in hospital or by supporting people in their own homes.

The team points out the prospect of a prolonged stay in hospital can cause feelings of worry and upset among the older generation following an accident or illness.

Many are desperate to return to a normal life back at home but are concerned about how they will cope. The council’s reablement service is alleviating these worries by supporting people in their own home.

One of those currently being visited by reablement workers in her Malpas home following a hospital stay for a hip replacement operation is 77-year-old Audrey Clorley.

Audrey said: “I was in hospital for nearly a month and I couldn’t wait to get back home. I live on my own and I’m in this bungalow and I’m a very lucky girl. Being in this bungalow makes a big difference.

“In hospital I was in a room on my own. They sent me home and they said to me you are having care. Where would I have been without the support? They have been fantastic.

“If they hadn’t been here to help me I would have been back in hospital. They have been doing everything to help me.

“When I first came home, the first thing they did when I came in was help me get in through the front door. They have been fantastic. They used to visit me three times a day.”

Audrey says the most important support has been boosting her confidence and encouraging her to do things for herself. Over time Audrey has progressed and regained her confidence. The visits have been reduced gradually as she has begun to improve and become more independent.

Another person who relied on the service is an 82-year-old from Little Sutton who wishes to remain anonymous. She fell in her home and lay in the same spot for three days.

She said: “I couldn’t fault the care I have received from the hospital and the council who have helped me rehabilitate at home.

“Nothing was too much for the women who helped me, they were so pleasant to me. They were helping me to do more for myself.

“I am so determined to get out of the house and get back to my old self. My hips are a bit sore but I will get there. I am very cautious around the house.”

She added: “Other people who find themselves in this situation will get wonderful care. If they are strong they will overcome their problems and be able to get back home.”

(Image: CWAC)

The borough’s adult social care chief Cllr Paul Dolan (Lab), said: “One of the council’s key ambitions is to support older people to remain as independent as possible.

“We see this as being one of the key services to assist us in achieving this and the council has invested an additional £750,000 in these services.”

He points out the council has ‘a long history’ of working with and supporting the local voluntary and community sector and the reablement service will strengthen this by giving a longer funding period of three years.

The reablement service is among those being reviewed by the council which says it is looking at even greater ways to encourage and maintain people’s independence in the long term.