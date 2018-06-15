Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A school which provides for vulnerable pupils across Cheshire West and Chester has been found to be ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

The Bridge Short Stay School in Chester and Ellesmere Port was established in 2012 to cater for students in the borough who had been permanently excluded from mainstream schools or who found themselves without a school place for other reasons.

Throughout that time the school has only ever previously been judged as ‘Requires Improvement’ leading new head Andy Stewart to welcome the judgment as ‘a significant moment in the school’s history’.

The 40 place school was said by lead inspector Jon Ashley to be ‘Good’ overall and in all main aspects.

Ofsted suggests the school managers have been the driving force behind the school’s improvement since it was last inspected while the new headteacher has inspired his staff team ‘to make this a good and improving school’.

“The quality of teaching, learning and assessment has improved and is good. Teachers know their subjects well.

“They combine this with an in-depth understanding of the academic and emotional needs of the pupils they teach. As a result pupils develop the confidence needed to attempt new work and to make good progress.

“Pupils who are disadvantaged make expected or better progress from their starting points. Pupils who leave at the end of year 11 gain accreditations which help them to access further education, employment or training,” Ofsted believes.

The report adds: “An increasing number of younger pupils have returned to a mainstream setting or to appropriate special school provision.”

Students’ personal development, behaviour and welfare continues to be a strength of the school’s work and staff go the extra mile to support pupils in improving their attendance and behaviour.

This is demonstrated by ‘slow but significant’ reduced trends in fixed-term exclusions and persistent absence.

A key aspect is described as ‘the establishment of a calm atmosphere conducive to learning’ with pupils welcomed every day. The school’s approach encourages respect and tolerance towards each other and to staff and as a result, pupils have good attitudes to learning and begin to make good progress.

Parents say they benefit from regular communication with staff.

“The new headteacher has inspired his staff team to make this a good and improving school,” Ofsted suggests.

Mr Stewart has overseen the upturn in the school’s fortunes since September 2017 with inspectors commenting that he and governors ‘have worked relentlessly to establish clear priorities for school improvement and to follow them up with an agreed action plan’.

The Bridge is now ‘a good school with good capacity to improve further’.

Students arrive facing ‘significant barriers’ to educational achievement and teachers work ‘tirelessly’ to improve their life chances and provide a bridge to a brighter future.

Mr Stewart said: “I’m delighted that this report recognises and acknowledges the work that staff do at The Bridge on a daily basis in order to change young people’s lives for the better.”

He says he is ‘particularly pleased’ to see work to increase the number of students returning to a mainstream setting being acknowledged.

Rachel Hudson, chairman of the school’s management committee, said: “We are so pleased with the way in which the recent Ofsted inspection captures the success of this school. The headteacher along with an excellent team of staff have worked tirelessly to engage students to achieve at a time when they face many challenges.

“A superb report well deserved by all and noting some key areas for us to continue with our work and desire to be outstanding. Well done to all of the staff and students.”