Cheshire West and Chester Trading Standards and Citizens Advice Cheshire West are joining forces to help people know when they’ve been targeted with a scam.

Events have been organised as part of Scams Awareness Month in June, a national campaign encouraging people to report and talk about scams.

This year’s Scams Awareness Month aims to create a network of confident, alert consumers who ‘don’t miss a trick’ when it comes to scams.

People will learn about the common signs of a scam, such as receiving an offer that sounds too good to be true or being told to pay an advance fee for an item or service.

Attendees will also be encouraged to report scams so that the police can take action and they can get advice on how to try and get their money back.

A drop-in event will take place on Thursday, June 7, at the Blacon Enterprise Centre, Blacon, between 10.30am and 12.30pm with Cheshire Constabulary, and Age UK Cheshire between 10.30am and 12.30pm.

If you can’t make the drop-in session, Citizens Advice Cheshire West is holding further sessions on:

Friday, June 8, at a Digital Buddies Session, Storyhouse, Chester between 10am and noon (contact Brightlife Cheshire about joining Digital Buddies)

Tuesday, June 12, at Winsford Hub, Wyvern House, Winsford between 10am and noon, and

Friday, June 15, at Northwich Library between 10am and noon.

The council’s cabinet member for environment, Cllr Karen Shore said: “Scams Awareness Month is an annual opportunity to raise awareness and tackle these cruel crimes.

“Whether you’re an individual looking to protect yourself and your family from scams, or an organisation or group representing consumers, your efforts during Scams Awareness Month are important.

“By taking part you will help spread the message that scams are crimes that can happen to anyone and we don’t need to be embarrassed if we fall victim to them.

“We are pleased to be supporting Scams Awareness Month again in 2018 with Citizens Advice Cheshire West.”

Paul Nicholls, chief executive of Citizens Advice Cheshire West, said: “’Don’t miss a trick, be scams aware’ is our message to Cheshire West residents.

“While there might be new scams cropping up all the time, the tactics of scammers remain the same.

“From getting contacted out of the blue to being pressured to sign up to a deal on the spot, our event will reveal the tell-tale signs of a scam that people need to keep an eye out for.

“While all of us can have the bad luck of being targeted with a scam, we hope these events will stop more scammers from running off with people’s money.”

If you are in doubt whether or not an offer is genuine, you should contact the Citizens Advice consumer service or get free confidential advice from Citizens Advice Cheshire West by visiting your local office in Northwich, Chester, Ellesmere Port or Winsford between 9am and 4pm Monday to Friday, no appointment is necessary.

Or phone 03445 76 61 11 Monday to Friday between 10am and 4pm.

Anyone who thinks they have been scammed should report it to Action Fraud.