Libraries across Cheshire West and Chester will be celebrating National Bookstart Week from June 4 with a range of exciting events to encourage families to have fun reading together, anywhere and anytime.

National Bookstart Week is an annual celebration of the charity BookTrust’s flagship reading programme, Bookstart.

The theme of this year’s National Bookstart Week (June 4-10) is Bookstart Bird Boogie. Children who attend any of the events will receive a free copy of the picture book A Busy Day for Birds by Lucy Cousins.

The council’s cabinet member for communities and well-being, Cllr Louise Gittins said: “We have a range of exciting events planned at libraries across the borough. I hope the weather is kind as many of the events are outdoors, to get children reading when they’re out and about.

“BookStart Week reminds families of the importance of reading for pleasure – even if it’s just for ten minutes a day. Children who read for pleasure are more likely to be happier, healthier and be the best they can be.”

From Monday, June 4 there will be free fun events around the borough for babies, toddlers, pre-schoolers and their families, at libraries, children centres, nurseries and bookshops. Events will include stories, rhymes and lots of playful outdoors activities to inspire families to read together.

In a first for Cheshire West and Chester libraries, there will also be “toy sleepovers” at several branches. Children are invited to bring in a teddy bear or other cuddly toy. The toy will then stay overnight at the library.

The staff will stage photographs of the toy reading with other toys and getting up to various activities. When the children come to collect the toy, they’ll be presented with photos of what toy got up to during their sleepover, a certificate and a recommendation of a book that the toy enjoyed reading during their stay.

Toy sleepovers will be held at Ellesmere Port, Frodsham, Great Boughton, Neston, Sandiway, Wharton and Winsford. Ask at the relevant branch for more details.

Across Cheshire West and Chester events include:

Monday, June 4, 10.30am – Winsford Library - Meet Bookstart Bear at the Library to take a stroll to the newly refurbished town park for a sneaky preview, before it officially opens on June 27.

Monday, June 4, 10.30am to noon - Northwich Library at Grozone Community Garden. Join Bookstart Bear at the community garden for rhymes and stories, join in with the Bird Boogie.

Tuesday, June 5, 10.30am - Helsby Library - Bookstart Bear event. Visit from several preschools, meet Bookstart Bear, with rhymetime and crafts.

Tuesday, June 5, 1-3pm - Ellesmere Port Library at Whitby Park. Celebrate National Bookstart Week with stories, rhymes, games and crafts. Fun in the park with Ellesmere Port Library and the local Starting Well team.

Thursday, June 7, 10.30am to noon - Winsford Town Park. Stories, rhymes and a Bird Boogie in the park (if raining in Winsford library). Enjoy the newly designed park with stories, rhymes and a bird hunt.

Friday, June 8, 11am to 1pm - Westminster Park. Bookstart party in the park (if raining in Lache Library). Plus activities and rhymes in partnership with the local Starting Well team.

Diana Gerald, chief executive of BookTrust, said: “We are delighted so many children will receive a copy of A Busy Day for Birds to help celebrate National Bookstart Week. This year’s book is a fun, playful story that is perfect to share with all the family.”

Families should visit their nearest library or children’s centre to find out more about their local National Bookstart Week event.

If families are unable to make it along to their local event they can join in the fun at home, with plenty of arts and crafts and games, all on the Bookstart website. https://www.booktrust.org.uk/supporting-you/families/our-programmes/bookstart/