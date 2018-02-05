Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The council ’s 14-strong fleet of gritters is on standby after the Met Office warned this week will be the coldest of the winter so far.

Highways chiefs and maintenance contractor Ringway have been working round the clock to cope with the inclement British weather having been mobilised 60 times already.

A Met Office warning for snow and ice has been issued for the North West and will be in force from 8pm tonight (Monday, February 5) to 10am on Wednesday (February 7).

And over the last few months, regular deliveries of salt from the Compass Minerals Salt Mine in Winsford have arrived to top up stocks.

The council fleet keeps 490 miles of roads safe for drivers. Each gritting run uses around 80 tonnes of salt – which weighs the same as a Boeing 737 aircraft and 100 passengers.

On nights where frost or icy conditions are forecast, the fleet will spread salt to prevent ice from forming across 40 percent of the council’s highway network.

All gritters are equipped with GPS tracking to enable accurate monitoring of which roads have been treated.

Duty officers mobilise the gritting fleet when it is predicted the road surface temperatures are to drop below freezing, allowing time for the salt to be applied to the road. Salting is normally completed within four hours and usually before 7am.

The highways teams maintain a close relationship with the Met Office, which monitors roadside weather stations and produces localised forecasts.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “At times of continuous snow, measures are in place for street cleansing and grounds maintenance operatives to aid in the removal of snow from some footways and to spread salt. Snow bags, disposable bags filled with salt, are also ready to be delivered to the more remote areas in need of help at times of heavy snow.

“It’s particularly important to you give yourself extra time to prepare for your journey on a cold morning and don’t drive off until you and your car are ready. Please drive safely in poor weather conditions, and in case of a vehicle breakdown always carry a fully charged mobile phone and check the weather forecast before setting out.

“Gritting updates are available via the council’s Twitter feed. Search for the hashtag – #cwacgrit.”