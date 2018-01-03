Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cold weather myth busters are on offer from the borough council.

Its advice is ‘firstly, don’t believe the myths, it’s unlikely you’ll be sued or held legally responsible for any injuries if you have cleared the snow from the pavement outside your home carefully’.

Ellesmere Port councillor Karen Shore, the council’s environment chief, said: “Clearing snow and ice can help prevent slips and falls.

“Don’t worry about clearing a path through snow in front of your property.

“Follow the advice in the Met Office’s Snow Code to make sure you clear the pathway safely and effectively.”

The guidance can be found at https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/barometer/advice/your-home/the-snow-code.

Another myth which has been circulating on social media is that grit used to treat roads during cold weather contains anti-freeze or other chemicals which are lethal to pets.

“The grit used on Cheshire West and Chester’s roads is just pure rock salt with no chemical de-icer additives,” explained Cllr Shore.

“It is sourced locally from the Winsford Rock Salt Mine.

“However rock salt (sodium chloride) can make dogs and cats ill if they lick it from their paws or fur. Wipe your pet’s feet and the fur on his/her legs and tummy after a walk or time outdoors.

“The council has a duty to balance the environmental impact of using rock salt and the need to maintain a safe highways network during the cold winter months. Our highways service is working hard to keep everyone safe.”

Car owners are advised to keep anti-freeze used in their vehicles away from pets as it has a mildly sweet flavour that is interesting and tasty to domestic dogs.

Dogs that live primarily or exclusively outdoors and those that are permitted to roam freely about the neighbourhood have an increased risk of coming into contact with the fluid.

Motorists are advised by the council to drive carefully during cold snaps and residents are asked to check in on vulnerable neighbours.