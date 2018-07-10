Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The valuable work of the borough’s armed forces was showcased and celebrated in a number of events organised by Cheshire West and Chester Council during Armed Forces Week.

The Armed Forces Day flag was raised by Lord Mayor of Chester Councillor Alex Black at Chester’s Town Hall Square to mark the start of the national week to honour the armed forces. Representatives from the Army, Royal Air Force and veterans’ organisations were in attendance at the ceremony.

Councillor Black said: “The Council is committed to supporting the men, women and families of our armed forces and I was delighted to honour them at this event. Their hard work, commitment and sacrifice must never be forgotten and I was extremely proud to take part.”

Visitors to Chester also had the opportunity to help celebrate the work of those who give up their spare time to serve their country during Reserves Day on June 27. The Council invited representatives of 75 Engineer Regiment, 4 Mercian Regiment (Ellesmere Port) and The Queen’s Own Yeomanry to showcase what they do, with displays in the city centre throughout the day.

The week was rounded off with displays from the Army Cadet Force and Sea Cadets in central Chester on Armed Forces Day itself on 30 June, raising awareness about these successful youth organisations and those individuals who volunteer as Cadet Force instructors.

Councillor Brian Jones, the Council’s Armed Forces member champion said: “We organised these events to show our support for the armed forces and to highlight the important work of the reserve forces and our Cadet Force volunteers.

“Reservists balance their civilian life with a service career and make a valuable contribution to the nation over and above their day jobs. They have always played and continue to play a key role in our armed forces.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the chance to speak with those reservists and Cadet Force volunteers in Chester this week and it was good to see so many members of the public also making the most of the opportunity.”

During Armed Forces Week, military personnel were offered discounts on free Park and Ride travel in Chester and Storyhouse also organised a 20 per cent discount off any food and drinks.

You can find out more information about Cheshire West and Chester Council’s work www.westcheshirearmedforcescovenant.co.uk/ to support the armed forces.