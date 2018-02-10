Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Winsford Cross Shopping Centre has been taken over by Cheshire West and Chester Council .

The council says the acquisition demonstates its commitment to the regeneration of Winsford and is a key step in its aspirational plans to make the town prosperous and vibrant.

Cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure councillor Brian Clarke said: “This is fantastic news for Winsford.

“The council owns several sites within the town centre however the one missing piece of the jigsaw was the shopping centre.

“Winsford is a town on the up and by purchasing the shopping centre and the land around it we are unlocking the opportunity for a more comprehensive development of the town centre – one that matches our aspirations for the whole of Winsford.”

Cabinet member for legal and finance councillor David Armstrong added: “We know it’s a challenging retail climate at the moment so we want to sustain and build on the quality of tenants that already exist in the town centre.

“By taking over control of Winsford Cross we’re in a better place to do this.”

In 2016, the council announced its ambitious programmes that build on the aims of the nationally recognised Winsford Neighbourhood Plan, set out to create new jobs, improve leisure facilities and build new homes, while also helping tackle inequality.

Significant investment in Winsford Town Park and High Street, Winsford Industrial Estate and new housing developments demonstrate the council’s commitment to investing in new and growing businesses, and supporting hundreds of people to get back in to jobs.

The council will immediately set to work on the town centre, carrying out much needed maintenance and repair and make some minor alterations that will improve the overall look and feel of the centre.

Company director of Winsford Cross Developments Michael Brown said: “We are pleased that after a challenging negotiation we have been able to agree the sale of the asset to the council.

“We believe that the council is now well placed to take forward a more comprehensive redevelopment of the town centre and unlock the undoubted potential that exists within the town.

“On behalf of Winsford Cross Developments I would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of Winsford as well as the staff and tenants of Winsford Cross shopping centre for their support over the past 12 years.”

Over the coming months the views of local residents, businesses and the wider community will be sought to help shape a master plan for Winsford town centre, one that delivers a comprehensive transformation of the area.

Councillor Michael Baynham for Winsford Over and Verdin said: “We are delighted that with the conclusion of the negotiations we now have a long awaited opportunity to move the town to the next stage, through regeneration.”

A member working group made up of councillors from both political parties will help to steer plans for the regeneration of Winsford, shaping the town of the future.