Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council is seeking an ‘outstanding individual’ to succeed Gerald Meehan who is stepping down as chief executive due to health problems.

Mr Meehan will retire at the end of March after a distinguished 32-year career in the public sector.

He has been off work since Christmas recovering from ‘an unexpected health condition’.

His successor, who would earn up to £155,000, must have a proven track record of senior leadership within a local government context according to the advert.

(Image: Ian Cooper)

Cheshire West and Chester Council claims it has ‘an excellent record of providing the best public services’, having built strong and productive external partnerships.

The new chief executive will be expected to build on this success by continuing to develop relationships of the ‘highest order’ with partners to help deliver the local authority’s ambitions to 2020 and beyond – namely ‘thriving communities, thriving residents and a thriving economy’.

Labour council leader Samantha Dixon said: “The new chief executive must get the balance right between a strategic approach and a focus on outcomes.

“They will be expected to have a proven track record of senior leadership within a local government context, strong political acumen, the capacity to connect with staff at all levels and the ability to bring creativity to our decision making.

“They must be fully committed to improving the life chances of all our communities and to making Cheshire West and Chester a place where everyone counts and thrives.”