Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Free courses are being offered to help workers improve their skills.

Cheshire West and Chester Council says residents earning less than £15,736.50 a year before tax can now receive the training to help them get a better job.

A new national trial has been launched which enables the council’s Work Zones to fully fund learners studying up to and including level 2 qualifications.

Brian Clarke, the borough’s cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure, said: “Many people who are in jobs which pay less that £15,000 may be unable to pay for the cost of developing skills or retraining.

“The amount it costs to study and improve your CV can sometimes amount to hundreds of pounds which is unrealistic for people on a low wage.

“This fantastic trial solves this catch 22 situation by giving people the chance to progress in their career for free. It will allow people to upskill and achieve significant qualifications which could result in them changing their lives.”

The free courses will be available in industries such as IT, care and construction. People are eligible for the offer if they are employed in a role which pays less than the stated figure regardless of how many hours they work.

Some industry specific qualifications are exempt from the trial.

To find out more people can contact their local work zone in Chester on 01244 976028, Ellesmere Port on 0151 356 6667, Northwich on 01606 288540 and Winsford on 01606 288901.

The Work Zone curriculum for the autumn term can be found online at www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk .