Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A team of 12 determined walkers is preparing to take part in the 34 mile Sandstone Trail Challenge on June 30 to raise funds to support treatments that will help five-year-old Billy Humphreys.

The team aim to trek from Frodsham to Whitchurch within 12 hours on the Sandstone Trail, one of the finest and most popular long-distance walks in the North West.

The Sandstone Trail Challenge has been organised by Billy’s aunt Aimee Jones from Brown Knowl and forms part of the wider family’s bid to fundraise £85,000 throughout the year through different fundraising activities, as part of Billy’s Wish to Walk campaign.

Billy, who lives with his parents and baby sister in Banbury, is unable to walk due to an undiagnosed condition.

He uses sticks or a wheelchair to get around, and although he has been through several procedures and lots of doctor visits, no one has been able to determine the cause of his disability.

The money raised from the fundraising activity will be used to support treatment that should help Billy to gain strength and mobility through physiotherapy, and ultimately enable him to have surgery which should be able to allow him to walk unaided.

Aimee Jones said: “I am so pleased that so many of our family and friends are turning out to support us on the day.

“It’s not just my brave fellow team members, but also people who will turn up along the route to boost our morale when we are starting to flag.

“Billy is a wonderful boy, so determined and brave, and he is planning to be there too, waving us on.”

The family is working with the charity Tree of Hope, so if for any reason Billy is unable to have surgery, the money raised will be able to help other children with similar issues.

If you would like to support the challenge or find out more about it, please visit the JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sandstoneforbilly .