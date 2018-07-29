Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pop-up outdoor museum telling a Cheshire village’s story during the First World War is now open in the centre of the village.

The Tarporley Memorial Walk features a series of poignant information plaques telling personal stories from the area.

It has been installed in a wooded area to the side of St Helen’s churchyard off the village high street and was opened by Eddisbury MP Antoinette Sandbach (Con) who attended a short ceremony alongside representatives from the village.

The walk has been created by the Tarporley Remembers 2018 community project and is funded by Tarporley Parish Council. It will remain in place until November.

Emma Hunter, from Tarporley Remembers, said: “When we started researching Tarporley’s World War 1 story we quickly realised that there was a wealth of amazing and poignant information available, telling some very personal stories about those who died in the conflict and those who were left behind.

“That’s how the Memorial Walk came about and we’ve had a very positive response from local people who love taking a stroll through this quiet wooded area and reading about life in the village 100 years ago.”

Sixty-one men and boys associated with Tarporley are listed on the World War 1 section of the village war memorial.

A commemorative memorial walk booklet, raising money for Tarporley War Memorial Hospital, is available to purchase at the Old Fire Station Chocolate Shop on the high street.