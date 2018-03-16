Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 22 victims killed in last year's Manchester Arena bombing have been honoured with a special memorial on the new set of Coronation Street.

The brand new Victoria Street set, which was was unveiled by stars of the soap this week, features shops, eateries and an urban garden - complete with a memorial bench taking pride of place, paying tribute to Coronation Street superfan Martyn Hett and all the victims of the atrocity.

They include Cheshire police officer Elaine McIver who lived in Frodsham and grew up in Ellesmere Port, and 14-year-old Nell Jones from Holmes Chapel.

The mosaic covered bench, which has been specially commissioned, will have pride of place in the urban garden and includes colourful flowers and Manchester's bee emblem with a plaque that reads 'We stand together'.

The new set has been created as a nod to the soap's 57 year history and the new road is made from cobbles reclaimed from the old Quay Street site which was home to the residents of Coronation Street from 1982 to 2013.

Kate Oates, series producer, said: “The Victoria Street extension represents an exciting chapter in Corrie history: an amazing new stage, full of dramatic potential.

“Our amazingly talented design team have created everything from scratch – but it still manages to have the feeling of always having been there, just around the corner.”

‘Wider Weatherfield’ will be seen on screen for the first time on Friday April 20.