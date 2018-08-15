Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With international commemorations marking the centenary of the Battle of Amiens the family of a VC holder from Neston gathered at his grave to mark the centenary of his death in the conflict.

Lt Col Christopher Bushell received the highest award for gallantry in the face of the enemy for his ‘most conspicuous bravery and devotion to duty’ when in command of his battalion, part of the 7th Queen’s Royal West Surrey Regiment, in northern France on March 23, 2018.

He then was killed by an enemy sniper on August 8, 1918 in the later battle and is buried at the Querrieu British cemetery in France.

The citation for his VC, which was presented to him by King George V at Buckingham Palace, stated: “Lt Col Bushell personally led C Company of his battalion, who were co-operating with an Allied regiment in a counter-attack, in the face of very heavy machine-gun fire.

“In the course of this attack he was severely wounded in the head, but he continued to carry on, walking about in front of both English and Allied troops, encouraging and reorganising them.

“He refused even to have his wound attended to until he had placed the whole line in a sound position and formed a defensive flank to meet a turning movement by the enemy.

“He then went to brigade headquarters and reported the situation, had his wound dressed, and returned to the firing line, which had come back a short distance.

“He visited every portion of the line, both English and Allied, in the face of terrific machine-gun and rifle fire, exhorting the troops to remain where they were, and to kill the enemy.”

The citation continued: “In spite of his wounds this gallant officer refused to go to the rear and had eventually to be removed to the dressing station in a fainting condition.

“To the magnificent example of energy, devotion and courage shown by their commanding officer is attributed the fine spirit displayed and the keen fight put up by his battalion, not only on the day in question, but on each succeeding day of the withdrawal.”

Records show Lt Col Bushell was born on October 31, 1888, the younger son of Reginald and Caroline Bushell. His parents lived at Hinderton Lodge, Neston Road, Ness and he was educated at Rugby School between 1901-1906.

After three years at Corpus Christi College, Oxford, where he read modern history, he moved to a solicitor’s office in Liverpool in 1909 and was called to the Bar, Inner Temple in 1911 before being commissioned in the Special Reserve of Officers, Queen’s Regiment (Royal West Surrey Regiment) in 1912.

He married Rachel Lambert at the parish church in Wye on August 24, 2015 having been mobilised for military service on August 4, 2014 and going to France as part of the original British Expeditionary Force and taking part in the retreat from Mons.

Prior to gaining his VC, he was wounded twice, mentioned in dispatches twice and awarded the Distinguished Service Order on January 1, 1918.

The family gathered at his grave in northern France to mark the centenary of his death, at the age of 29, in the first moments of the Battle of Amiens.

Three generations of his family, a total of 30 relatives aged between one and 79 including great great grandchildren, gathered at his graveside to pay tribute to ‘a remarkable man’ before having a picnic at a chateau.

One of the officer’s grandsons David MacLehose, from Perth, told the Independent newspaper: “A century on, we all wanted to be there at our grandfather’s graveside. We are proud of his actions. It is not a celebration but a time to reflect on and give thanks for his life.

“He was a remarkable man and it’s important for future generations to know what he and the millions of others in his generation endured, with too many making the final sacrifice.”

In 2003 the family presented Lt Col Bushell’s medals to the Queen’s Royal Surrey Regimental Museum.

Earlier this year a commemorative stone to Lt Col Bushell took place at The Cross in Neston town centre.

It followed a similar event in Burton, Neston where a stone was laid to honour the memory of Major William La Touche Congreve VC, brigade major of the 76th Infantry Brigade, who fell in the Somme on July 20, 1916, aged 25.

The stones are part of a national Government scheme which honours every Victoria Cross recipient of the First World War in order to provide recognition of their extraordinary bravery on the 100th anniversary of their actions.

Commemorative stones have been created for all five of Cheshire’s VC recipients from that conflict.