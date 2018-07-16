The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dozens of drug dealers were jailed for a combined total of more than 180 years after a blitz on Merseyside gangs who swarmed on a Cheshire town and flooded it with heroin and crack cocaine.

Operating from Bootle, Anfield, Kirkdale, Halewood and Huyton the criminal outfits targeted Widnes, peddling misery to desperate addicts and engaging in turf wars that led to threats and public displays of violence. They also took drugs into Northwich.

Several of the gangs made their profits through the exploitation and abuse of some of the town's most vulnerable people - using their homes as drug dens, dealing in playgrounds and in one case even getting a 14-year-old girl to sell their drugs.

Last week, Liverpool Crown Court heard of the nightmare delivered to the streets of Widnes by drugs thugs who made vast profits through their control of "grafts".

In most cases customer hotlines would be run from mobile phones held by "controlling figures" in Merseyside who would send out mass text messages - known as flares - advertising their stock.

The networks of drivers and couriers they oversaw would restock hubs across Widnes - typically the homes of addicts "cuckooed" - taken over - by gangs either as payment for the drugs they desperately sought, or to cover debts their addiction had led them into.

Street deals were often carried out by addicts forced into the same cycle of working as payment for their fix.

That drugs supply model, referred to as County Lines , is increasingly common and has sparked national police and government efforts to combat its effectiveness.

There were also occasions when gang figures higher up the criminal ladder were seen accompanying the dealers they instructed - or their DNA was found on the packages obtained by undercover police - allowing the relatively unsophisticated operations to be traced back to the ringleaders.

The worst elements of the gang activity offered an insight into the sickening world of drugs crime .

A massive Cheshire Police surveillance operation captured evidence of drugs activity in front of children and babies. Teens - one as young as 14 - were enlisted to work on the streets.

And with the drugs trade came violence. The different trading empires operated through fear and intimidation but also fought with each other.

One of the most violent displays came in Northwich where one gang, the Jay Team, had a secondary supply operation.

A member of that gang was seen wielding a running chainsaw in a stand-off between two groups in a churchyard.

Led by the Swinnerton brothers, Jordan and Dylan, it was that gang that was observed using the 14-year-old to sell the drugs.

Of the other teams busted by police, the Shotty gang were known for using a fridge to barricade the door at their Sidings Court drugs den - meaning visiting letting agents were unable to examine the property.

Run by Stevie Holloway and the brothers Ryan and Michael McLelland, another of their gang - Sean McClune - was arrested with drugs, a knife and £1,000 in his possession.

Almost £10,000 in cash was discovered in a raid on another network, while the Ricco gang, headed up by Joshua Quinton and Joel Evans, dealt Class A drugs in children's playing fields. They also had another supply operation in Exeter.

After the final gang member was sentenced, Detective Superintendent Aaron Duggan, Head of Crime at Cheshire Constabulary, said: “I hope today’s substantial sentencing will offer reassurance to the local community affected by the actions of these organised criminals. In particular the vulnerable adults and children who were targeted to deliver and deal drugs on their behalf after being criminally exploited, coerced and manipulated to work for the criminals.

“Of real concern was the level of fear these people lived in, leaving vulnerable adults feeling trapped and forced into allowing drug dealers to use their homes in what has been termed - ‘cuckooing’. A sad aspect identified during the investigation was how children as young as 14 years old were also being exploited.

"We have been working closely with partner agencies to safeguard and protect these vulnerable people and the wider community.

“It was evidently clear that these organised crime groups had a blatant disregard for the law or who they used to deal drugs on their behalf. Communities tolerate serious and organised crime for lots of reasons, predominantly though it is through fear.

“The investigation itself was lengthy and complex with a dedicated team of detectives and staff working tirelessly over 18 months to ensure those engaged in serious and organised crime were brought to justice.”

THE SENTENCES

(Gang names derived from slang terms given to the drug hotlines each team operated)

The 'RICCO' team

- Joshua Quinton, 26, Captains Lane, Litherland: Eight years, six months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Widnes and Exeter and a further one year and six months for burglary

- Joel Evans, 26, of Ruskin Street, Kirkdale: Eight years and six months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

- Kieran McArthur, 19, of Netley Street, Kirkdale: Four years and six months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Widnes and Exeter

- John Roberts, 62, of Bedford Road, Bootle: Two years and six months for conspiracy to supply heroin in Exeter

- Timothy Allen, 46, of Grizedale in Widnes: Five years and three months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Widnes and Exeter

- Leanne Beneke, 28, of Arley Drive, Widnes: Two years for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

The 'JAY' team

- Jordan Swinnerton, 25, of June Street in Bootle: Nine years, one month for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

- Dylan Swinnerton, 27, of June Street in Bootle: One year and eight months for violent disorder and a further eight years, 10 months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

- Jack Storey, 24, of Priorsfield Road, Woolton: One year eight for violent disorder and a further six years for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

- Michael Price, 29, of Bowden Road, Garston: One year, eight months for violent disorder and a further five years and eight months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

- John Hargreaves, 40, produced from prison: Five years and six months for conspiracy to supply heroin crack cocaine and a further 10 years and six months for aggravated burglary

- David Lomax, 46, of Wavell Avenue in Widnes: 27 months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

- Daniel Chadburn, 27, of no fixed address: Two years and six months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

- Sarah Hall, 42, of Canterbury Road, Widnes: 18 months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

The 'SHOTTY' team

- Stevie Holloway, 26, of Cronton Road, Widnes: Seven years for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

- Ryan McLelland, 25, of Dewsbury Road, Anfield: Six years, four months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

- Michael McLelland, 29, produced from prison: Six years, 10 months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

- Gary Fagin, 28, of Ladstone Towers: Six years for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

- Sean McClune, 20, Cassino Road, Huyton: Four years and six months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine,

- Blaine Megarry, 26, of Cassino Road, Huyton: Three years and six months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

- Stephen O'Connor, 48, of Wavertree Avenue, Widnes: 18 months for supplying heroin and crack cocaine

- Paul Andrew Jones, 42, of Foster Street, Widnes: 21 month suspended sentence for supplying heroin & crack cocaine

The 'Boris' Team

- Graham Roy Ashe, 31, of Salerno Drive in Huyton: Nine years and nine months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

- Marney Styles, 29, of Salerno Drive, Huyton: Three years and six months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

- Darren O'Brien, 48, of Salerno Drive in Huyton: Three years and eight months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

- Ian Payne, 36, of Bankfield Road in Widnes: Three years, four months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

- Carol Whitby, 35, of Bankfield Road in Widnes: Three years ,four months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

- Steven James Dow, 45, of Alder Drive Widnes: 22 months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

The 'BRAD' Team

- Philip Harrison, 33, Hollybank Grange, Halewood: Seven years and nine months for possession with intent to supply and conspiracy to supply both heroin and crack cocaine

- Alex Hill, 34, of Harefield Road, Speke: Seven years for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

The 'MIKEY' Team

- Mark Condliffe, 30, of Croxeth Hall Lane, Liverpool: five years for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

- Simon Jones, 23, of Martin Close, Rainhill: Three years and six months for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

The 'SHENDA' Team

- Richenda Kane, 44, of Gatley Drive, Maghull: Six years for conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine

- Julie Edge, 49, of Browning Avenue, Widnes: Two years and five months for being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine

The 'LEON' Team

- Ann-Marie Hornby, 37, of Avondale Drive, Widnes: 12 months suspended for supplying heroin and crack cocaine

OTHER

- Tony Munroe, 28, Andrew Close in Widnes: Two years suspended for 18 months for supplying heroin and crack cocaine