Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire Tory MP has once again defended her defiant stance against her party’s wishes after rebelling in a crucial vote on Brexit.

Antoinette Sandbach, MP for Eddisbury, is one of 11 Tory rebels who voted in favour of an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill in the House of Commons last night, with the vote being won by a narrow margin of 309 to 305.

The amendment gives MPs a legal guarantee of a vote on the final Brexit deal struck between the UK and the EU.

Ms Sandbach and her fellow Conservative rebels were branded ‘self-consumed malcontents’ on the front page of today’s Daily Mail under the headline ‘Proud of Yourselves?’, but Ms Sandbach took to Twitter to defend her stance.

She said: “I voted for #democracy and #scrutiny by Parliament. A meaningful vote is an important principle.”

In a Commons debate ahead of the vote, Ms Sandbach labelled the Bill’s powers as ‘sweeping’, adding: “I’m afraid I’m not willing to give away parliamentary sovereignty that I exercise on behalf of my constituents for some residual control to the executive.

“If the minister needs that power in relation to the withdrawal bill he needs to come back to this House and ask for it.

“I found his explanation utterly unconvincing at the despatch box.”

Many have praised her on Twitter for not backing down on the issue, but fellow Conservative MP Nadine Dorries, who represents Mid Bedfordshire, was highly critical of all 11 Tories who defied the Prime Minister.

Writing on Twitter Ms Dorries said: “Tonight, the Tory rebels have put a spring in Labour’s step, given them a taste of winning, guaranteed the party a weekend of bad press, undermined the PM and devalued her impact in Brussels. They should be deselected and never allowed to stand as a Tory MP, ever again.”

The Chronicle has contacted Ms Sandbach’s office for comment.