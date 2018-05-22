Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire is heading for a gorgeous bank holiday weekend – especially on Sunday and Monday when temperatures are predicted to soar to a 24C high.

And forecasters are predicting Britain’s mini heatwave could last until June.

The Met Office says the outlook for Thursday to Saturday in the Chester area is ‘staying largely dry and sunny, after early morning mist and patchy fog clear’.

The forecast continues: “Generally it will be very warm, but isolated thundery showers are possible on Friday and Saturday.”

Temperatures are predicted to be 22C on Saturday climbing to 24C on both Sunday and Monday – hotter than the Spanish party island of Ibiza – although the breeze may take the edge off the heat.

Balmy conditions across the UK have apparently swept in on a high pressure system, dragging in hot air from the continent.

A Met Office forecaster told the Daily Mirror: “There will be a good deal of dry weather with sunny spells for the Bank Holiday weekend with further thundery showers possible across central and southern parts.

“Remaining warmest in the west and cooler along eastern coasts.

“The end of May and beginning of June will most likely remain overall drier and warmer than average, with an increasing chance of more unsettled conditions developing towards the end of the period.”