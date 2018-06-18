Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire’S Search and Rescue team has had its busiest week ever for call outs.

In just seven days the team, created 14 years ago, has helped with an ‘unprecedented’ list of incidents.

The tally began with a request in the Malpas area where the team, assisted by colleagues from North Wales and two search dogs, started immediate searches for a missing person who happily was soon found and taken to hospital as a precaution.

Later the same day and into the night the team was called to Delamere, again assisted by both air scenting and trailing dogs.

The National Police Air Service helicopter was also in use and team members found the missing person safe and well.

Just two days later the team was called out for a 96-year old gentleman with dementia who had been missing for several hours. Dog handler and team member Damian, together with trailing dog Skye, quickly found the gentleman alive and well and team doctors were able to assess him on scene.

The team then received a call for a missing person near Wilmslow. As the team were en route to the rendezvous, one member saw someone who matched the description of the missing person.

Happily it turned out to be the person being sought and they were left in the care of the police.

Later that same night, the team were put on standby for a call out in the Macclesfield area. While members were preparing to leave their homes in the middle of the night news was received that the person had been found safe and the team was stood down.

To top off the week the team ran the second Rescue, Trauma and Casualty Care first aid course of the year. Fifteen members completed and passed the ‘intense and challenging course’ taking the total number of qualified members to 56.

Health care professionals in the team teach the course which is mandatory for all Cheshire Search and Rescue Service members and fits seamlessly when working with other emergency services.

Team leader Simon Lane said: “Demand on the team has been unprecedented but the response just demonstrates the commitment and dedication of this amazing group of volunteers.

“To be in a position to respond to five call outs in five days, fit in weekly training and finish off with a demanding two day first aid course for 15 people is just incredible.

“The call outs covered the length and breadth of the county and positively demonstrated the ability of the team to support Cheshire police and the people of Cheshire.”