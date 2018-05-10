Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today we can reveal the finalists in the 2018 Cheshire School Awards competition.

Every year the judging of this popular competition gets tougher and tougher as the number and quality of entries consistently increases.

This is certainly the view of Jon Everall from main sponsor Excell Supply, who was one of the judges.

He said: “We are very proud to be the headline partner of the awards for a fourth consecutive year and are looking forward to sharing in another day of celebrations with such amazing schools. We wish them all the best of luck!

“As the leading supplier of education personnel to both primary and secondary schools across Cheshire, Excell Supply is delighted to be part of the process that rewards and celebrates the achievements of local schools.”

The achievements of schools, classes and individuals from across Cheshire will be recognised at a celebratory afternoon at the Queen Hotel in Chester on Tuesday, June 19.

During the celebratory afternoon we will recognise finalists across all award categories featuring the wonderful teachers, support staff, schools and projects. The winners will be revealed on the day.

The host for the afternoon for the fourth year running is BBC TV weather presenter Dianne Oxberry.

The full list of finalists is as follows:

Inspirational Teacher of the Year:

Susanne Wearden of Eccleston CE Primary School

Sarah Kirwan of Neston High School

Andy Brady of Nether Alderley Primary School

Communication Award:

Queen’s Park High School

The Blazer - The King’s Junior School

School Support Staff Award:

Rebecca Evans of University Church of England Academy

Rachel Sims of Tarporley CE Primary School

James Barratt of Neston High School

Class/Team of the Year:

School Choir Brine Leas

Cedar Class - Mr Clayton, Kelsall Primary School

David Bolam’s STEM/Green Team University Church of England Academy

School in the Community Award:

University Church of England Academy

Frodsham Manor House Primary School

St Werburgh’s and St Columba’s School

Associate Teacher of the Year:

Eleana O’Hare

Lucy Hargreaves

Headteacher of the Year:

Sara Harper of Beechwood Primary and Nursery School

Mrs Cade of Childer Thornton Primary School

Steve Dool of Neston High School

Primary School of the Year, sponsored by Excell Supply Ltd:

St Werburgh’s and St Columba’s School

Cherry Grove Primary School

Beechwood Primary and Nursery School

Secondary School of the Year, sponsored by Excell Supply Ltd:

Alsager School

Neston High School

University Church of England Academy

Visit www.cheshireschoolsawards.co.uk or call 01244 606472.