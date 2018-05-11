Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The country’s oldest animal charity is looking for 24 new inspectors across the country to carry out vital work to make a real difference to the lives of animals.

One of these positions is available in Cheshire.

The RSPCA inspectorate is unique as it is on the frontline of animal welfare rescuing different types of animals - from hedgehogs to huntsman spiders.

Some recent real life rescues RSPCA inspectors have attended include a corn snake stuck in a vacuum cleaner, a cat which had been posted 260 miles from Cornwall to West Sussex and a seagull which had fallen into a vat of curry!

The training for inspectors is as unique as the job - you can expect to abseil down a mountain, swim 50m fully clothed and carry out water rescue training to become part of this fantastic team.

Inspectors could be called out to all sorts of locations, so applicants must have no fear of heights or cramped spaces and no allergies to animals.

There is a serious side to the job as it can be physically demanding, but the RSPCA is keen to attract applicants from all walks of life and it takes a special person to be up to the challenge.

Inspectors investigate animal welfare complaints and prepare cases for court.

This aspect can be challenging, having to deal with animals that have suffered appalling neglect and cruelty, whilst often dealing with the aggressive attitude from the people responsible.

Dermot Murphy, assistant director of the RSPCA Inspectorate, who worked as an RSPCA ambulance driver, inspector and chief inspector covering London for 16 years, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for someone who has always wanted to work with animals - this could be a young person looking for their first job or someone older looking for a career change.

“If you are stuck in a rut in an office job this could be the key to getting to work outside with animals and as part of a charity which makes a real difference to the welfare of animals.

“We want to attract people to these positions from all walks of life and backgrounds, there is no typical RSPCA inspector and it takes a diverse range of people to make the inspectorate a success.

“In the past, new recruits could be posted anywhere in the country but we realise local knowledge is a real asset so we really want to attract people who live on the patch and understand the community where they will be working.”

RSPCA inspectors respond to animal welfare complaints from the public, they advise owners on how to do the best for their animal’s welfare and, where necessary, investigate concerns.

Just as important as the physical fitness is psychological and emotional strength.

As well as coping with distressing, disturbing and heartbreaking situations involving animals, candidates need strong people and communication skills as well as empathy to handle difficult, extremely emotional and sometimes confrontational situations.

Successful candidates will spend a year training, taking part in physical tests including a 50m swim fully clothed, written tests, psychometric testing, practical animal handling as well as training in handling difficult situations. It costs £50,000 to train and equip each new inspector.

The deadline for applications is May 18 and the process is open now.

For more information and to apply to become an inspector visit the RSPCA website at www.rspca.org.uk/utilities/jobs/jobvacancies/details/-/articleName/HR_Trainee_Inspector_2018 .