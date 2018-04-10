Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Cheshire train operator is using the railway to help students learn valuable life skills.

Northern has joined forces with Petty Pool College to help young adults with learning difficulties develop skills to enhance their independence.

The college, based near Delamere, is the official adopter of the village’s railway station.

The station, on the Mid Cheshire line, was recognised at this year’s Cheshire’s Best Kept Stations Awards taking home the Cheshire West and Chester trophy.

Successful projects carried out by students from the college have included an artwork competition following which Northern has permanently displayed the winner’s artwork in a waiting shelter at the station.

The latest win for Petty Pool’s students is one of a catalogue of awards won as a result of the work they carry out to brighten the station.

Linda Walker at Petty Pool College said: “The partnership between us, Mid Cheshire Community Rail Partnership and Northern is incredibly important to the development of our students.

“Having the station for students to take care of allows them to take on more responsibility and see their hard work have a positive outcome.

“We are all extremely proud of the students who look after the station. They have shown great passion and enthusiasm for the work they do and are always very proud of the awards.”

Vicky Cropper at Northern added: “We are delighted we are able to support the college and promote independent rail use for the students.

“It’s important that rail is accessible for everyone in a community and the college is doing a fantastic job of teaching the students these crucial skills.”

Sally Buttifant at the Mid Cheshire Community Rail Partnership said: “The Petty Pool Students work hard on the gardening at Delamere Station and are so enthusiastic about being station friends.

“They really make a difference and we hear so much positive feedback from passengers and visitors who appreciate their efforts.”

Located in Delamere Forest the station opened in 1869.