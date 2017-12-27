Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police are warning motorists that traffic lights at a well known junction between Chester and Ellesmere Port are not working.

The lights at the junction of Liverpool Road and Whitby Lane, near Backford, were not operating on Wednesday evening (December 27).

Out of order signs have been erected until the lights can be fixed.

Cheshire Police tweeted: “Please be aware the traffic lights are out of order at A41, Backford Dip, Backford, Cheshire. This has been passed to the highways team for repair#drivesafe.”