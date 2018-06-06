Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Volunteers who give up their free time to help keep Cheshire safe have been commended by the county’s police and crime commissioner at a special event.

David Keane hosted the annual volunteer appreciation event at Cheshire Constabulary headquarters in Winsford on Monday (June 4) with volunteers meeting to network and enjoy afternoon tea.

The event, which coincides with Volunteers’ Week, is an opportunity for the commissioner and constabulary to say ‘thank you’ to the many volunteers who have supported the police over the past year.

The commissioner was joined by the Acting Chief Constable, Janette McCormick, and the High Sheriff of Cheshire, Alexis Redmond, as he handed out certificates to volunteers from both the constabulary and his office.

David said: “I am immensely proud of the work our volunteers carry out to make Cheshire a safer place to live for residents across the county.

“It is really important to me to recognise the amazing contribution these members of the public bring to policing, and what better way to do that than by bringing them all together and saying thank you in person.

“It is fantastic to meet so many inspiring individuals at the event who selflessly give up their own time to give something back to support us and hear their inspiring stories about the volunteering work they have been involved in.”

ACC McCormick added: “It was a pleasure to be part of an event hailing the selfless work of volunteers throughout Cheshire.

“I was delighted to meet many inspiring individuals and groups at the event, all of whom play a crucial role in making our communities safer.

“They thoroughly deserve the recognition they received on the day and I would like to place on record my thanks for everything they do.”