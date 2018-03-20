Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police remains vigilant against terrorism as the county this week commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Warrington bomb that killed 12-year-old Tim Parry and three-year-old Johnathan Ball.

The IRA attack on March 20, 1993, injured many others including Liz and Gordon Edwards, from Parkfield Drive, Helsby , who were shopping in Warrington town centre when they were caught in the blast.

Irish paramilitary groups are not the threat they once were but Islamic-inspired terrorism and right wing extremism are now at the forefront.

In May it will be one year since suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed himself and 22 innocent victims at Manchester Arena where pop star Ariana Grande had been performing, including off-duty police officer Elaine McIver from Frodsham .

Elaine, 43, was in the foyer with partner Paul Price when the bomb went off as they went to collect Paul’s 13-year-old daughter and her friend. She was killed in the blast while Paul was seriously injured.

Acting Cheshire Chief Constable Janette McCormick told The Chronicle at a recent media briefing about a range of policing matters: “In terms of the security level, we know the threat level that’s there.

“And we are the same target as perhaps the Metropolitan areas so we have to look at putting in place those plans, making sure our officers are trained, working with local authorities and partners and making sure that buildings are protected just in the same way.

“The other thing for us is, we are part of a national infrastructure of policing, the 43 forces, so when, for example, there was the terrorist atrocity in Manchester, actually the first officers on the scene firearms wise were some of our officers, the first call centre to take those calls was a Cheshire call centre. So that’s the strength of British policing. We have got that network of support that when we need to surge that capability, we can do that.”

Colin and Wendy Parry, the parents of Warrington bomb victim Tim, went on to set up the Peace Centre in their home town. Their charity offered help to those affected by the 2017 Manchester attack and has supported victims of 9/11, the London Tube bombings and the family and friends of soldier Lee Rigby who was murdered in Woolwich.