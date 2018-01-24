Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire police are cracking down on drivers who use their mobile phone at the wheel.

From this week, officers will be especially on the lookout for motorists scrolling through social media, texting or taking a call whilst at the wheel in Cheshire.

Inspector Steve Griffiths, from Cheshire Roads Policing Team, said: “I’ve dealt with many serious and fatal collisions throughout my career but more and more incidents involve the use of mobile phones at the wheel.

“Checking for a text, or picking up the phone could be enough of a distraction for you to kill someone at the wheel. Having that on your conscience and facing a prison sentence just isn’t worth it.”

(Image: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire)

It comes as national figures reveal that drivers who use mobile phones at the wheel are four times more likely to be involved in a collision.

Last year, 1,822 tickets were handed out to drivers who were stopped for using their phone whilst driving.

If you are caught driving while using your mobile phone you face the prospect of a £200 fine and six penalty points on your licence, as well as an increase in car insurance premiums – all factors which could result in you losing your license and even your job.

As well as enforcement, the campaign will also focus on educating drivers about the dangers of driving while using a hand held device.

Cheshire police and crime commissioner for David Keane said: “Road safety is one of my priorities and it is pleasing to see the work that the Constabulary is undertaking to help make Cheshire roads safer.

“I have great admiration for the work undertaken by our family liaison officers, who have the heartbreaking role of informing families that their loved ones have died.

“However, much of their work could be entirely avoidable if motorists paid more attention to the road, rather than their mobile phones.”

Inspector Griffiths added: “This operation is not just about issuing tickets, it’s also about educating motorists about the dangers of using a mobile phone while driving to help prevent tragedies occurring.

“My advice is simply, if you’re driving a car, concentrate on the road and not your mobile phone. It could be the difference between life and death.”

Throughout the week-long operation the force will be issuing messages through the @CheshirePolice and @CheshPolTaskforce social media accounts.