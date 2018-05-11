Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Constabulary and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service have joined forces to fund a £25,000 state-of-the-art drone.

The drone – which is also known as an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) – will be used to help with police enquiries and fire incidents as part of a £55,000 six month trial to assess its capabilities and inform future plans.

The DJI Matrice 210, equipped with a powerful digital camera and thermal imaging camera, relays live pictures to the operator on the ground.

Three police officers and three firefighters have been trained and accredited to the Civil Aviation Authority standards to pilot the drone, which will be used to support various operational activities during daylight hours in the pilot period.

Drones are currently employed by 22 other forces across the country and it is expected the constabulary will use it for a variety of purposes including:

■ Searching for missing people

■ Assisting with public order events

■ Dealing with road traffic collisions

■ Identifying cannabis farms using the thermal imaging camera

Drones are not as common among UK fire brigades but the service believes that it could yield real benefits to firefighters when dealing with large scale fires. The thermal imaging camera will be able to quickly identify heat sources and give firefighters on the ground the information they need to fight the fire safely.

The drone will be based at the joint Police and Fire Headquarters at Clemonds Hey, Winsford , and during the trial period will be deployed only in day light hours.

Cheshire police and crime commissioner David Keane, said: “Police currently use the national Air Support Service (NPAS) for all its aerial requirements such as search and photography. Although manned aircraft will always be required for some operational activities, there are opportunities, such as when aerial photography alone is required, that drones could be more suitable, quick to deploy and more cost-effective.

“We have been monitoring the use of drones in other police forces and we think the time is right to test this new piece of equipment out for ourselves. This trial will help us to assess the benefits of the system in Cheshire.

“It is also important to stress the drone will only be used for a specific purpose on operations, and not for general surveillance. We are also delighted that we can share the equipment with the fire service to ensure the best value for taxpayers in the county.”

Cheshire Fire Authority chairman Cllr Bob Rudd said: “This is an exciting project and should really improve the service’s ability to tackle large scale fires and road traffic collisions and to help keep our fantastic firefighters safe. It is an amazing piece of equipment and demonstrates again both services' commitment to the blue light collaboration project.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the outcome of the trial.”