Cheshire’s police and crime commissioner has opened an event which aims to reduce anti-social behaviour by giving young people the opportunity to stay active during the summer holidays.

David Keane, joined by Warrington’s deputy mayor and local councillors, officially opened the gates on the Victoria Park Experience (VPX) in Warrington on Tuesday, August 7.

VPX, which is now in its 11th year, was initially set up by PCSOs Tony Spruce and Tom Reid to help tackle anti-social behaviour in the Warrington area but it now attracts participants from the whole of Cheshire.

The free event gives young people the chance to try something new, with a whole range of activities on offer including football, zorbing, archery, face painting, crafts, music workshops and much more.

The commissioner supports the event every year with a grant from his Community Safety Fund which, along with sponsorship from other partners, helps keep the event free to attend.

David said: “VPX is a fantastic partnership event which provides an opportunity for young people across the whole of Cheshire to stay active during their summer break.

“Engaging with young people is a vital part of the work that PCSOs and officers undertake, and by encouraging young people to participate in activities such as VPX, we can make a real difference to local communities.

“I’d like to thank the PCSOs and officers involved in VPX who show a huge amount of dedication and work hard every year to ensure the event is a success.

“It’s clear to see the positive impact events such as VPX are having on tackling anti-social behavior and helping to keep young people safe.”

VPX is open to children of all ages, and takes place every Tuesday throughout August from 11am to 4pm in Victoria Park, Warrington.