Cheshire’s police and crime commissioner is asking victims of hate crime to speak out.

Launching a survey to obtain the views of Cheshire residents who have experienced hate crime, PCC David Keane said he is anxious to hear about what support they have received from the police.

The move comes in response to a recent report which revealed that police in England and Wales are failing to meet target response times to hate crimes in three out of every four cases.

The finding, by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, found that out of 180 sample cases, it took an average of five days for police to visit 73 victims, while 65 were not seen at all.

The report also found there was a 57% increase in recorded hate crime offences between 2014-15 and 2016-17 with hate crime accounting for 2% of all police-recorded offences in England and Wales in 2016-17.

Mr Keane said: “Hate crime is a heinous crime as it targets its victims right at the heart of who they are. No one should be targeted for being themselves.

“I am deeply concerned about the results of this report and want to understand how police in Cheshire can provide the most efficient and effective service to support victims of these devastating crimes to help them cope and recover.”

He added: “Over the next couple of months I will be out in our communities across Cheshire talking to victims of hate crime and encouraging them to share their experiences of how police in Cheshire dealt with their complaint.”

As well as asking victims of hate crime who reported the incident to the police how long it took police to respond, the survey will also ask victims if they were satisfied with the response from the police and if they reported the crime to any other agencies.

“Across Cheshire there are a number of third party reporting centres that work with Cheshire Police to provide alternative facilities for reporting hate crime.

“I want to understand how confident members of the community are reporting incidents directly to our partner agencies,” Mr Keane continued.

The commissioner and his team will be attending a number of public events over the summer to obtain residents views including Warrington Mela, Chester Pride and Cheshire East’s Pride Picnic in the Park.

The survey can also be completed online at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BDH7MCS and is available on paper from the commissioner’s office at Stockton Heath Police Station. Copies can also be posted to residents upon request.

It is open until Monday, September 17.