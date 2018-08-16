Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An impressive combination of charm, animal activism, and compassion has secured Cheshire pilot Ciarán O’Shea, 22, the top honours in PETA’s UK and Ireland’s Hottest Vegan Competition 2018.

He has received a trip for two on the luxury five-night Christmas Markets cruise on Germany and Switzerland’s Rhine and Moselle rivers, courtesy of Vegan Travel.

In addition to making compassionate choices on land, O’Shea fights the good fight in the air while working as a pilot.

“I have a job which allows me to meet a lot of people, almost all of whom I talk to about [being vegan],” he says.

He’s also encouraging his employer to increase the availability of vegan options on board flights, including by stocking non-dairy milk, and to reduce its plastic use.

“Ciarán O’Shea is living proof that a clear conscience and a compassionate heart are the hidden ingredients of hotness,” says PETA Director Elisa Allen.

“PETA encourages everyone inspired by his integrity and vitality to follow his lead and give going vegan a try.”

PETA selected two winners – one male and one female – based on several factors, including the results of a public vote.

For more information and to order a free vegan starter kit or take PETA’s 30-day vegan pledge, please visit PETA.org.uk.