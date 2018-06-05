Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

To celebrate Volunteers’ Week, Cheshire’s police and crime commissioner is launching a volunteer recruitment drive to give local people the chance to make a real contribution to keeping their communities safe.

David Keane is currently advertising a whole range of volunteer roles that give people who live and work in Cheshire the opportunity to assess the effectiveness of the police force, whilst gaining a real insight into how important policing operations work.

All of the roles are independent from Cheshire Constabulary and are there to ensure the police force treats people, and animals, in the right way.

David said: “I am incredibly proud of the work my volunteers carry out to ensure other residents in Cheshire receive an efficient and effective police service.

“They selflessly give up their time and expertise to support my role to scrutinise the constabulary.

“They play an extremely important role, informing me whether the force is upholding the high standards we expect from them.

“Quite frankly, I wouldn’t be able to do my job without them.”

The roles on offer provide an insight into a variety of key policing areas; from making random visits to custody suites to check on the welfare of detainees as an Independent Custody Visitor, listening to 999 calls as a Call Management Auditor, visiting police station front desks to carry out audits as a Front Desk Visitor to ensuring police dogs are treated in the correct way as a Police Dog Welfare Visitor.

The commissioner is also advertising the relatively new role of Independent Observer of Protest and Demonstrations, giving local people the opportunity to attend major protests or demonstrations to observe police activity.

“My volunteering scheme is currently running strong with 45 volunteers supporting my office, but I’d like to see more people get involved to help us make Cheshire safer.

“One of my priorities as your police and crime commissioner is to have a ‘service connected with our communities’; our independent volunteers ensure that the services the police force delivers are inclusive of everyone in our communities.

“These roles also provide a unique opportunity for local people who are interested in policing to gain a real insight into how a police service operates and gain a variety of invaluable skills to boost their CVs,” added David.

Volunteers get their travel expenses paid, as well as any other expenses incurred during their working hours that are previously agreed.

Full details of all the volunteer roles are available on the commissioner’s website or by calling 01606 364103. Applications for each role should be received by 9am on Monday, July 2.